Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.74.

SHW stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.21. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $72,375,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,384 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

