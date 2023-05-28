Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Decreases By 19.8%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSEW remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

