Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 31.7%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AGRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 67,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Equities analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.