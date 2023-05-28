Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Increases By 16.4%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,437 shares of company stock worth $173,163. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 33,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

