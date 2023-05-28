Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 87.0%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 110,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,682. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

