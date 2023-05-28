Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Rises By 58.9%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 6.4 %
AWH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 24,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.