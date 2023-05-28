Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Drops By 36.4%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Avidbank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVBH remained flat at $14.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
