Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 44.0%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 33,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.54%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.