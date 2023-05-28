Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 25.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.31.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.