Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 25.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

