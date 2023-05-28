Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 69.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
BioLineRx Price Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.
See Also
