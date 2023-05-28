Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 104.8%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust, which engages in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.