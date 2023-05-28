Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Rises By 19.3%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,706,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 2,268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CSCCF traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,411. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.23.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

