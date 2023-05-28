Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rises By 19.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,252.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 521,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,569. The company has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

