Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expands By 19.0%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 804,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CGI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,157,000 after acquiring an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,969 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. 107,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

