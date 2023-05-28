Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rises By 65.4%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.57. 363,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

