Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rises By 20.0%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $62.88. 2,320,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,381. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

