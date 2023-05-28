Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Increases By 75.7%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 23,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,916. Digital World Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares during the period.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

