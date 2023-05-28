Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases By 68.4%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 233,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,763. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
