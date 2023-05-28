Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Rises By 100.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Embassy Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of independent community financial services and traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

