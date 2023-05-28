Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Rises By 100.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Embassy Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Embassy Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
