Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 87.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

EUBG remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

