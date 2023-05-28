Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Expands By 87.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
EUBG remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (EUBG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.