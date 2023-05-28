Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Increases By 20.0%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZC remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,166,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About Enzolytics
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzolytics (ENZC)
