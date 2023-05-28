Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Expands By 80.0%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.43. 13,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.7858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

