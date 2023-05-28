Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Drops By 56.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.65 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

