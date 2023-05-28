Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Expands By 92.0%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,578. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

