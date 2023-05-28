Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declines By 13.6%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 9,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 759,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,825,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Hasbro stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.07. 1,271,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

