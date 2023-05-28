Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Grows By 65.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSQVY. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.