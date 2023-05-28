Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Grows By 18.2%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IMPPP remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

