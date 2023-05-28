Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Expands By 89.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTI. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

