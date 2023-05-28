Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Decreases By 15.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGHL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lion Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of LGHL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

