Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 15.4%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF remained flat at C$1.63 during trading on Friday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

