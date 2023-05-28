Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Decreases By 14.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.