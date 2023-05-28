Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Decreases By 16.7%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 334,680 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 79.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,134,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 502,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC remained flat at $11.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

