Short Interest in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Decreases By 15.9%

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo acquired 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

