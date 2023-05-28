Short Interest in Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Decreases By 14.5%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paltalk Stock Performance

NASDAQ PALT opened at $2.85 on Friday. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paltalk ( NASDAQ:PALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paltalk by 235.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paltalk by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

See Also

