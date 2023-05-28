Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Drops By 15.2%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PCM Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.