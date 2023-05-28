Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Decreases By 23.0%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.6 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDF traded up C$1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$225.35. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$164.11 and a 52 week high of C$238.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$227.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$210.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$234.25.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.



