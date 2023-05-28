Short Interest in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Grows By 175.0%

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in RCF Acquisition by 618.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 746,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 642,305 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RCF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RCF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in RCF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RCF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

RCF Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. RCF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

