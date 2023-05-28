Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Drops By 14.6%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $51,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 561.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $144,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHUA opened at $10.59 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

