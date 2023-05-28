Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Drops By 16.4%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SZZL. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 136,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SZZL remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

