Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 30.1%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,502,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 8,842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,456.8 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

SVKEF remained flat at $11.24 during trading on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

