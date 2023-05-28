Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Decreases By 18.5%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:STN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 49,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

