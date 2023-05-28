Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Declines By 45.5%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.