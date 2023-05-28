Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 45.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,612,400 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 3,173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,427.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

