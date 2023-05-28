Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 45.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,612,400 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 3,173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,427.6 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.