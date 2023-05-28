Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Increases By 82.8%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.0 days.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF remained flat at $19.61 during midday trading on Friday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.
About Tecsys
