Short Interest in Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Decreases By 24.7%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance
Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. 26,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Tenet Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.30.
Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile
