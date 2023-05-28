Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 38.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terumo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 29,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Get Terumo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.