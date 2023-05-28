Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 137.7%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 17,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.