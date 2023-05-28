Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Grows By 63.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uxin by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 290,980 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of UXIN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 149,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,209. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

