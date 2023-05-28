Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Rises By 51.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,660,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 3,393,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

