Siacoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $178.49 million and $985,982.55 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,064.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00327894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00556779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00413441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,160,252,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

